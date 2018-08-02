New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.70 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,508 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum worth $59,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,596,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,851,000 after buying an additional 785,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum traded down $0.90, hitting $79.86, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 49,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

