New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company opened at $141.91 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Deere & Company has a one year low of $112.87 and a one year high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. OTR Global lowered Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.70.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.