New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6,155.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $186,722,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 200.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 93,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker opened at $165.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Stryker from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.15.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

