New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $45.45 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NJR. Argus increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

