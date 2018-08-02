New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys 17,026 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 8.6% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 101.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $342,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 32,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 304.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 17,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust opened at $177.12 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $140.18 and a 1-year high of $182.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3764 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

