Nevsun Resources (NSU) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevsun Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NSU opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Nevsun Resources has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter. Nevsun Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 43.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nevsun Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nevsun Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 884,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 213,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevsun Resources by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 378,756 shares during the period. Finally, Passport Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevsun Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,486,000.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

