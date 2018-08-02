NevaCoin Hits One Day Volume of $54.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. NevaCoin has a market cap of $133,894.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, NevaCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023314 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00063303 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00061135 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Monero (EXMR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000409 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 3,205,240 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.