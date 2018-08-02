Neuronetics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 7th (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics’ (NASDAQ:STIM) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 7th. Neuronetics had issued 5,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $93,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STIM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

In other news, insider Daniel Guthrie acquired 1,500 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger acquired 6,667 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,339.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,734,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

