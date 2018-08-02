Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $114.91 and last traded at $113.05, with a volume of 127180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.14.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $99.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.79.

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,115.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,313 shares of company stock worth $15,156,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 159.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after purchasing an additional 657,712 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

