Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Sold by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,961,000. Clinton Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,547,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 38,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total value of $14,467,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,447 shares of company stock valued at $159,011,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $338.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $303.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Netflix from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.19.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.