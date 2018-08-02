Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UEPS. BidaskClub downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies opened at $9.47 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $521.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $162.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 7.01%.

In other news, Director Alfred T. Mockett bought 6,090 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $51,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,931.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred T. Mockett bought 20,790 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $179,417.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,224.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,758,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,698,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 623,763 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 531,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 372,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 151,963 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

