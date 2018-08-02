Neogen Co. (NEOG) Chairman James L. Herbert Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Chairman James L. Herbert sold 13,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,053,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 762,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,747,928.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neogen traded up $0.68, reaching $83.08, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 131,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.33. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $84.77.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 188.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

