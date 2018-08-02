Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

NNA stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.68 million. sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 108,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 90,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

