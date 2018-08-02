Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

NAVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Navigators Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navigators Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Navigators Group by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Navigators Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigators Group by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Navigators Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. 32,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Navigators Group has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.53 million. equities research analysts predict that Navigators Group will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

