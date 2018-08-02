Navient (NAVI) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

News stories about Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navient earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.5364333276872 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Navient opened at $13.23 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Navient has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Navient will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

