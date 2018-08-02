National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) SVP Mitchell Goodman Sells 56,848 Shares

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Mitchell Goodman sold 56,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $2,175,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of National Vision opened at $40.65 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.97 million. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $42,439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $7,637,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.