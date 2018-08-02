National Vision (EYE) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of National Vision opened at $40.65 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. National Vision has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chris Beasley sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $242,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $5,739,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,408,819 shares of company stock valued at $551,283,730. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

