National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) PT Set at $43.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOV. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Societe Generale lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.30.

NOV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,117. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 0.87.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $220,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,759.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,659,628.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,030.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,604 shares of company stock worth $5,340,046. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 124,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.6% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 976,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 139,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

