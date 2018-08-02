National Instruments (NATI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

NATI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments opened at $44.38 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.02.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

In other news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $33,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,764.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,970,817.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,364. Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in National Instruments by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in National Instruments by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

