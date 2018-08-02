Nanometrics (NANO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Nanometrics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ NANO opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $899.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,756,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $25,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,847 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,344,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 410,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nanometrics by 16,408.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 393,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NANO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nanometrics to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

