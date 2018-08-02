NAM COIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139,621.00 (NAM)

NAM COIN (CURRENCY:NAM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One NAM COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NAM COIN has traded flat against the dollar. NAM COIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $139,621.00 worth of NAM COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAM COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00375884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00178681 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023330 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000792 BTC.

NAM COIN Profile

NAM COIN’s total supply is 30,000,176,144 tokens. NAM COIN’s official website is namchain.net . NAM COIN’s official Twitter account is @inc_nam

NAM COIN Token Trading

NAM COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAM COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAM COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAM COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAM COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAM COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.