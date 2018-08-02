Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Stake Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,865.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,831,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after buying an additional 15,671,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,742,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,973,537 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $4,893,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $3,533,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $3,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $761.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nabors Industries to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nabors Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.