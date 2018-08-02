MYR Group (MYRG) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MYRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

MYR Group traded up $2.37, hitting $39.16, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,550. The company has a market capitalization of $607.48 million, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.52. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $339.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $460,717.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,332,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $37,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,593 shares of company stock worth $917,541. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

