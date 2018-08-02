Mylan (MYL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.52.

Mylan stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,031,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Mylan will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 7,057,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after buying an additional 4,845,703 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,607,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,198,000 after buying an additional 1,107,667 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,706,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 462.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 736,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 605,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

