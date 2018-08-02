MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial opened at $38.05 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . MutualFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $329.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.14.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. equities research analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles J. Viater sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $166,197.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,657,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Viater sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $29,364.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,758.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,053 shares of company stock worth $380,765. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MutualFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

