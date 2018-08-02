Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 315.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.97.

In related news, Director John C. G. Oleary purchased 2,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,886.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $32.26 on Thursday. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

