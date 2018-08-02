Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $755,000 Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 8,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $701,614.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,960,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,374 shares of company stock worth $15,166,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro opened at $76.66 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $994.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

