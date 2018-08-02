Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $745,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,648,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,127,000 after buying an additional 132,772 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,138,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,803,000 after buying an additional 289,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,205,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,459,000 after buying an additional 198,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,900,000 after buying an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,084,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,183,000 after buying an additional 290,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $211,185.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.