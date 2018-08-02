MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $20.87 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 183,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C traded up $0.06, hitting $46.40, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,084. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. ValuEngine raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

