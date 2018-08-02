MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 43,400 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Domino’s Pizza traded up $0.24, hitting $270.58, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $293.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.24.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total value of $5,511,041.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.