MRC Global (MRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of MRC Global opened at $22.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.42 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 177,500 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $3,562,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 226,864 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $4,648,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,861,864 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MRC Global by 11.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,538,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 48.5% during the second quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 328,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 107,425 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 19.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 615,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,601,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 89,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.