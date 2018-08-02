Motorola Solutions (MSI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.79-6.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.83. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.67-1.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $121.52. 1,233,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,603. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

