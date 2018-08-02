Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,968 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Motorola Solutions worth $81,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,184,000 after purchasing an additional 771,990 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,635,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,767,000 after acquiring an additional 906,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 118.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,394,000 after acquiring an additional 604,248 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,086,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $81,578,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.