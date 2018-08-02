Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Morguard North American Residential REIT traded down C$0.15, hitting C$15.71, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

