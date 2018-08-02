Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Morguard North American Residential REIT traded down C$0.15, hitting C$15.71, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,809. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile
Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.