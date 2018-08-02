Morgan Stanley Raises Servicemaster Global (SERV) Price Target to $63.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. 1,241,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 61,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $3,532,006.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,148.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 215,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4,068.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,479 shares during the period.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.