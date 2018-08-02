Morgan Stanley Lowers Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Price Target to $8.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 17,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,155. The company has a market cap of $226.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.83. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,688 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,223,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 160,378 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

