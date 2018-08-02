Morgan Stanley Increases Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Price Target to $102.00

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

LLY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.56. The company had a trading volume of 202,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $99.35.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $20,241,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,121,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,565,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,728 shares of company stock valued at $117,260,514 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

