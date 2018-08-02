Morgan Stanley Boosts Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Price Target to $70.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Restaurant Brands International opened at $63.91 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi bought 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.34 per share, for a total transaction of $342,127.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $342,127.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,720,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,295,000 after buying an additional 527,574 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 71.8% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,036,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,661,000 after buying an additional 2,105,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 39.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,857,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,464,000 after buying an additional 1,373,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,763,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,125,000 after buying an additional 931,740 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,388,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,281,000 after purchasing an additional 186,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

