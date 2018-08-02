Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Stake in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904,342 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 318,241 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 2.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned about 0.19% of eBay worth $69,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,353,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 8,980,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,891,674. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

