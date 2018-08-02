Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Mylan NV (MYL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 189.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the second quarter worth about $2,583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the second quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.52.

MYL traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. 103,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

