Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,293,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,830,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 435,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 32,841.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 264,042 shares during the period.

Shares of TransDigm Group traded down $0.13, hitting $368.55, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 37,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,117. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.57 and a 1-year high of $377.67. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $933.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.29.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.49, for a total transaction of $5,002,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $4,296,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,977,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

