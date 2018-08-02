Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,620 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,959,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 97,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $850.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.69%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

