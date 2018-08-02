Monolithic Power Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 654 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,089% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $2,059,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,815 shares in the company, valued at $88,127,617.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 18,581 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $2,229,905.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,213,124 shares in the company, valued at $145,587,011.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,944 shares of company stock worth $17,960,694 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

