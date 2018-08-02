Monero Original Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (XMO)

Monero Original (CURRENCY:XMO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Monero Original has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Monero Original has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $7,576.00 worth of Monero Original was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Original coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00027110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Original alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.01597325 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017491 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010981 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003158 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monero Original

XMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2018. Monero Original’s total supply is 16,284,606 coins. Monero Original’s official Twitter account is @monero_original . The Reddit community for Monero Original is /r/MoneroOriginalXMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Original’s official website is monero-original.org

Buying and Selling Monero Original

Monero Original can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Original directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Original should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Original using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Original Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Original and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.