Molina Healthcare’s (MOH) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Molina Healthcare opened at $122.36 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 218.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.01) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $353,472. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 98.7% in the first quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

