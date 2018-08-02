Molina Healthcare’s (MOH) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.
Molina Healthcare opened at $122.36 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 218.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $353,472. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 98.7% in the first quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
