Molina Healthcare (MOH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $123.85 and last traded at $123.34, with a volume of 219239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.90.

The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $353,472 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 22.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

