Molina Healthcare (MOH) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.39-7.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.73 billion.
Shares of Molina Healthcare traded up $4.70, reaching $126.64, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 35,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,828. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $353,472. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
