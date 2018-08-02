Molina Healthcare (MOH) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.39-7.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.73 billion.

Shares of Molina Healthcare traded up $4.70, reaching $126.64, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 35,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,828. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.14.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $353,472. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

