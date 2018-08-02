Moin Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Moin has a total market capitalization of $553,441.00 and $324.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004669 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000531 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003431 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 7,758,352 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

