Minex Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (MINEX)

Minex (CURRENCY:MINEX) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Minex token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Minex has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $184.00 worth of Minex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minex has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013612 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00372480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186543 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022429 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Minex Profile

Minex’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Minex’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Minex’s official Twitter account is @MINEX_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minex is minexteam.com

Buying and Selling Minex

Minex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

