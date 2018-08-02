Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Select Income REIT (SIR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Select Income REIT worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Select Income REIT by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Select Income REIT by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Income REIT by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,958 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Income REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Select Income REIT from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Select Income REIT opened at $20.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Select Income REIT has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.56 million. Select Income REIT had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Select Income REIT’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Select Income REIT will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.38%.

Select Income REIT Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.